Two-Channel Combiner

The model AY-F04S combiner can combine four 70 W average power transmitter channels into two individual antenna outputs

N/Ael AY-F04S combiner can combine four 70 W average power transmitter channels into two individual antenna outputs. Operating across the 851 to 866 MHz frequency range, this combiner provides 65 dB isolation between transmitter (input) channels and 55 dB minimum isolation from the antenna (output) port to any transmitter input port. Intended for TDMA and CDMA base station applications, the combiner also features 3.8 dB insertion loss from any transmitter input to the antenna output port, -70 dBc minimum third-order intermodulation, and 25 kHz channel separation.

