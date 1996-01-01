Surface Mount Pin Switches

A series of miniature, high isolation switch modules that provide isolation versus insertion loss characteristics from 0.2 GHz to 2.4 GHz

Pin diodes also are ideal because they are more robust in sensitivity to ESD and power handling capabilities than GaAs. The series of pin diode switches utilize thick film hybrid circuitry in sealed ceramic surface mount packages that are 3/8 in. square and suitable for reflow solder manufacturing processes. A full ground plane on the back of the switches allows board designers to use the area under the unit for other purposes, thereby saving space.

Typical performance of the switches is 51 dB isolation and 0.9 dB loss at 2.0 GHz. The DC bias required is 10 mA for low forward loss and 5 VDC for reverse isolation.

<%=company%>, 60 Jefferson Rd., Whippany, NJ 07981. Phone: 973-887-5700; Fax: 973-884-0445.