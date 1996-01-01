RG and SI Cable Assemblies

A variety of flexible cable assemblies are available using standard available RG type cable
A variety of flexible cable assemblies are available using standard available RG type cable, or with its own design/fabricated SI cable. SI cable is patterned after MIL-C-17 RG type cable, but SI cable has enhanced performance. SI assemblies are 50W
, and are available to 12 GHz. DB cables are low cost double shielded versions of the SI cable, without the metalized tape. The company offers a large selection of low cost crimped connectors. Soldered connectors are also available.
Semflex, 5550 East McDowell Road, Mesa, AZ 85215 Phone: 800-778-4401 (Ext. 214) Fax: 480-985-0334