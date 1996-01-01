RG and SI Cable Assemblies

A variety of flexible cable assemblies are available using standard available RG type cable

W

A variety of flexible cable assemblies are available using standard available RG type cable, or with its own design/fabricated SI cable. SI cable is patterned after MIL-C-17 RG type cable, but SI cable has enhanced performance. SI assemblies are 50, and are available to 12 GHz. DB cables are low cost double shielded versions of the SI cable, without the metalized tape. The company offers a large selection of low cost crimped connectors. Soldered connectors are also available.

Semflex, 5550 East McDowell Road, Mesa, AZ 85215 Phone: 800-778-4401 (Ext. 214) Fax: 480-985-0334

