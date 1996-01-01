Quad Combiner

The Model AY-FO5S combiner from KDI/triangle Corp. can combine four 70 W average power transmitter channels at any frequency in the band into a single antenna

Designed for either CDMA or TDMA applications, the combiner features high isolation of 65 dB between transmitter channels and 55 dB minimum from the antenna port to any transmitter input port. Filtering is also included in the combiner to provide second harmonic rejection of at least 55 dB over the 1702 MHz-1732 MHz frequency range.

Maximum insertion loss is 7 dB and dissipated power is internally absorbed and convection cooled with a large finned area. The combiner is designed to handle 300 W peak with 60 W CW reflected power from the antenna port. It is supplied with Type N connectors.

KDI/Triangle Corp., 60 South Jefferson Rd., Whippany, NJ 07981. Phone: 201-887-5700; Fax: 201-887-4645.