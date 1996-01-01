Power Monitor Detector

KDI/triangle has developed the MIC-E46S power monitor detector unit for PCS base station applications. This unit consists of a directional coupler, linear detector circuit, and an operational amplifier. It offers a 1.35:1 VSWR, 0.3 dB maximum insertion loss, and a 1.7 to 2 GHz frequency range. In addition, the detector features a 0 to +5 VDC output that is proportional to the -8 to +12 dBm RF input level.

