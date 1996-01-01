Power Diode Switch

N/Aangle Corp.'s SWX-A09S switch module incorporates a shunt pin diode configuration, operates across the 130 to 155 MHz frequency range, and features a typical 20 ms switching speed. This single-pole, dual-throw (SPDT) switch also offers 20 dB isolation, 1.5:1 VSWR, 0.5 dB maximum insertion loss, and 100 W peak RF input operating power. The switch is housed in a package that measures 1.55 x 1.75 x 0.4 in.

<%=company%> , 60 South Jefferson Rd., Whippany, NJ 07981. Phone: 973-887-8100 ext. 500; Fax: 973-884-0445.