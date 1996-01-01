Pill Attenuator

The PSA series by KDI/triangle Corp. is a family of pill attenuators operating from DC to 12.4 GHz that is ideal for installation in stripline circuits

All the durable attenuators are laser-trimmed devices, and have a proprietary thin-film resistive element, as well as being encapsulated in an epoxy. They have a resilient spring configuration that provides positive ground-plane contact, regardless of variations in ground-plane spacing tolerances.

Attenuation accuracy is typically ±0.5 dB across the entire frequency range, and VSWR is 1.25 at 4 GHz, 1.35 at 8 GHz, and 1.5 at 12.4 GHz. The attenuators have a 50 W impedance, and their -55° C to +150° C temperature range exceeds MIL-spec requirements.

