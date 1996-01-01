Phase Equal Adapters

These 50 W High Performance Phase equal adapters are designed to have the lowest VSWR and insertion loss available

W

These 50High Performance Phase equal adapters are designed to have the lowest VSWR and insertion loss available. N, TNC, SMA, 3.5 mm, 7 mm, and 7/16 "In Series" and "Between Series" phase equal adapters are available. These adapters are used on any type of equipment requiring extremely accurate measurements. They are especially useful on Network Analyzer calibrations. Some adapters are phase matched.

Semflex, 5550 East McDowell Road, Mesa, AZ 85215 Phone: 800-778-4401 (Ext. 214) Fax: 480-985-0334

