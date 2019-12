inPHorm Source: Chomerics, Div. of Parker Hannifin

The inPHorm software package is a fast, easy system which guides users to the best choices for EMI shielding/grounding and thermal interface materials among thousands of Chomerics products. The software walks the engineer through simple, multiple-choice questions to create an application profile. Once this profile is completed, the software recommends one or more products that will best fit the application needs.