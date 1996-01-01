Grounding Kits

A grounding kit has been released for 2 1/4 in. HELIAX coaxial cables. The SureGround Plus grounding kit for 2-1/4 in. HELIAX coaxial cable combines a wraparound grounding strap with a preformed rubber weatherproofing. The heavy-duty rubber boot replaces taping while providing weatherproofing protection.

The new grounding kit provides protection against lightning strikes up to 125 kA. They are supplies with a self-grounding strap and a retensioned solid copper clip-on grounding strap.

Andrew Corporation, 10500 West 153rd Street, Orland Park, IL 60462. Phone: 708-349-3300 Fax: 708-349-5222