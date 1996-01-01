GPS Timing System

The TimeSource 2500GPS timing system lets telecom and Internet service providers take control of network synchronization

The TimeSource 2500GPS timing system lets telecom and Internet service providers take control of network synchronization. The system provides stratum 1 timing without installing a GPS antenna on the roof.

The system combines patented mini-volute antenna, and patented BesTime clock technology to solve these rooftop installation issues. The antenna, in its compact housing, is mounted on the inside of a window and connected to the clock unit by a cable of up to 200 ft. For buildings without windows, an alternative installation method involves mounting the antenna through a small hole in the wall of the building.

The product was designed to produce precise time and frequency, while minimizing the effects of Selective Availability (SA) and interference. Frequency accuracy is 1 x 10 in normal operation. At 3 x 15 x 10-in., the clock unit fits in network access nodes or customer locations. The antenna unit can be window mounted or installed through a small hole in the wall.

Symmetricom, 2300 Orchard Pkwy., San Jose, CA 95131. Phone: 408-433-0910; Fax: 408-428-7897.