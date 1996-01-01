Divider Subassembly

KDI/Triangle Corp. developed the Model D387LS, a six-way power divider disassembly. The subassembly was designed for applications for the 865-900 MHz frequency range. Each six output port has mechanical level set-screwdriver-type attentuators that have a minimum adjustment range of 1 dB to 12 dB. Minimum isolation loss between ports is 20 dB. The output ports come with Type N female connectors, and the BNC connector is standard with the forward monitor port.

For more information contact KDI/Triangle Corp. at 201-887-5700.