Custom Library

Source: Elanix, Inc.
Complete SystemView libraries of user-defined tokens can be constructed through the User Code Library option
This structure also enables user-friendly features such as a brief function description, input/output and parameter labels, and default parameter values. For each user-developed token, a custom icon can be chosen through an icon file name in the SVUCodeInfo structure. Features:
- Open and Extensible
- User-Defined Expansion of SystemView Libraries
- Tokens may be Source, General or Sink Type
- Multiple Assigned Input or Output Capability
- User-Friendly Interface
- Simultaneous Access to Multiple User Libraries
- Custom Dialog Boxes
- Software Protection Scheme
- Library Coding in C or C++
