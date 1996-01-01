Custom Library

test.rfglobalnet.com

Source: Elanix, Inc.

Complete SystemView libraries of user-defined tokens can be constructed through the User Code Library option
Complete SystemView libraries of user-defined tokens can be constructed through the User Code Library option. Tokens may be source, sink or general type, and can have multiple inputs and multiple outputs. These user-defined token characteristics, such as the number of inputs, are stored in the internal SVUCodeInfo structure that is required for all User Code Libraries. This structure also enables user-friendly features such as a brief function description, input/output and parameter labels, and default parameter values. For each user-developed token, a custom icon can be chosen through an icon file name in the SVUCodeInfo structure. Features:

  • Open and Extensible
  • User-Defined Expansion of SystemView Libraries
  • Tokens may be Source, General or Sink Type
  • Multiple Assigned Input or Output Capability
  • User-Friendly Interface
  • Simultaneous Access to Multiple User Libraries
  • Custom Dialog Boxes
  • Software Protection Scheme
  • Library Coding in C or C++

