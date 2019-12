vhfprop.zip Source: Freeware

VHF propagation shareware. VHFPROP.ZIP contains VHFPROP.EXE, a shareware version of a VHF propagation range prediction program. Communications ranges for VHF, UHF, and L-Band are made for ground wave, ground-to-air, and air-to-air communications. Range predictions are based upon XMTR power, RCVR sensitivity, antenna parameters, etc.