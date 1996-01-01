VCXO Source: Cardinal Components, Inc.

Cardinal Components, Inc.any%> CTV6 voltage-controlled crystal oscillator is designed for Personal HandyPhone System (PHS) phones, PCS handsets, and GPS equipment. This oscillator spans the 12 to 19.68 MHz frequency range offering +/-2.5 PPM stability over the -30 to +75°C temperature range. The VCXO also features +/-1 PPM/year aging, a +/-3 PPM minimum frequency trimming range, and a +/-4 PPM minimum external frequency tuning range. The oscillator is designed to run from +5 VDC supplies consuming 2 mA maximum input current.

Cardinal Components, Inc., Wayne Interchange Plaza II, 155 Route 46 West, Wayne, NJ 07470. Phone: 973-785-1333; Fax: 973-785-0053.