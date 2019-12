Surface-Mount Crystal Source: Cardinal Components, Inc.

Cardinal Components, Inc.25 surface-mount crystal provides a 3.2 x 2.5 x 0.8 mm footprint. Designed for wireless applications, this crystal sports a 20 to 40 MHz frequency range in the fundamental mode. In addition, the crystal features a 10 mW typical drive level.

Cardinal Components, Inc., Wayne Interchange Plaza II, 155 Route 46 West, Wayne, NJ 07470. Phone: 973-785-1333; Fax: 973-785-0053.