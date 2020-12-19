2.4 GHz ISM Devices

Two GaAs RF power amplifiers and a GaAs RF integrated front end are designed to operate in the ISM 2.4 GHz frequency band

GaAsTEK, a part of M/A-COM, Inc. power amplifiers and a GaAs RF integrated front end are designed to operate in the ISM 2.4 GHz frequency band. The devices are suitable for use in Home RF, Bluetooth, Shared Wireless Access Protocol (SWAP), Wireless Local Loop (WLL), Wireless LAN (WLAN), cordless telephones, and World Wide DECT products.

The ITT2301AF is a single bias power amplifier that operates directly from a 2.0 to 5.5 volt battery supply. Output power is 26 dBm at 3.6 volts with gain of 26 dB and 45% power added efficiency (PAE). It is housed in a TSSOP-16 plastic package. The ITT2303GJ is similar, except it is housed in a thermally and electrically enhanced full down-set MSOP-8 plastic package.

The ITT2302GF is an integrated front end containing a single bias RF power amplifier, transmit-receive (T/R) switch and a low noise amplifier in a surface mount package. The transmitter delivers 25 dBM at 3.6 volts through the T/R switch with a 55% efficient power amplifier.

