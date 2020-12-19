2.4 GHz ISM Devices
The ITT2301AF is a single bias power amplifier that operates directly from a 2.0 to 5.5 volt battery supply. Output power is 26 dBm at 3.6 volts with gain of 26 dB and 45% power added efficiency (PAE). It is housed in a TSSOP-16 plastic package. The ITT2303GJ is similar, except it is housed in a thermally and electrically enhanced full down-set MSOP-8 plastic package.
The ITT2302GF is an integrated front end containing a single bias RF power amplifier, transmit-receive (T/R) switch and a low noise amplifier in a surface mount package. The transmitter delivers 25 dBM at 3.6 volts through the T/R switch with a 55% efficient power amplifier.
